Chinese authorities blow up dam in eastern province amid flood pressure

20 Jul, 2020 16:51
Chinese authorities blow up dam in eastern province amid flood pressure
Buildings and farmlands are seen partially submerged in floodwaters, following heavy rainfall in the Poyang county of Jiangxi province, China, July 17, 2020. © Reuters / China Daily

China blew up part of a dam in its eastern Anhui province to relieve flood pressure, as heavy rains continue to swell rivers across parts of the country, the AFP news agency reports. The dam on the Chu river was demolished on Sunday as water levels inched close to historic highs.

Rising waters across central and eastern China have left more than 140 people dead or missing, and floods have affected almost 24 million since the start of July, the Ministry of Emergency Management said.

Authorities have adopted measures such as diverting water into back-up reservoirs to keep levels manageable as major rivers and lakes hit record highs.

