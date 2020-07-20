Britain ‘won’t give up rights as independent state’ in Brexit talks – PM’s spokesman

Britain will continue to engage constructively with the European Union in talks on a future relationship, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

However, “our position on our sovereignty, laws and fisheries is clear, we will not give up our rights as an independent state,” Reuters quoted the spokesman as saying.

“We… will work hard to reach the broad outline of an agreement, but as we have been clear all along we are not asking for a special, bespoke or unique deal,” according to the PM’s representative.