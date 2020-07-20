Chinese cities begin to reopen cinemas ‘in low-risk areas’ after 6-month closure

Some cinemas in Chinese cities from Shanghai to Chengdu reopened on Monday after a six-month closure. Authorities last week said they would allow movie theaters in low-risk areas to resume operations in a restricted fashion.

Since March, coronavirus infections have declined sharply and most of the country is now categorized as low-risk. In the past few days, however, parts of Urumqi, the capital of China’s far western region of Xinjiang, have been classified as medium to high risk due to a fresh outbreak, Reuters reports.

Still, many cities kept their cinemas shut on Monday as Beijing said they would leave the final decision on whether to open up to local authorities.