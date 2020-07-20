 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Egypt’s parliament to vote on deploying troops to Libya as Turkey-allied forces threaten to take Sirte

20 Jul, 2020 10:21
Get short URL
Egypt’s parliament to vote on deploying troops to Libya as Turkey-allied forces threaten to take Sirte
Troops loyal to Libya's internationally recognized government are seen in military vehicles as they prepare before heading to Sirte, on the outskirts of Misrata, Libya, July 18, 2020. © Reuters / Ayman Sahely

Egypt’s lawmakers are to vote Monday to authorize the president to deploy troops to neighboring Libya if Turkey-backed forces, allied with the Tripoli-based government, move to retake the strategic coastal city of Sirte. An Egyptian intervention would put two US allies – Turkey and Egypt – in possible direct confrontation.

The vote was initially scheduled for Sunday but was moved to Monday in a closed session, AP quoted lawmaker Mustafa Bakry as saying. The House of Representatives is packed with supporters of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

Egypt has been backing the eastern-based Libyan forces in the conflict while Turkey supports the UN-recognized government in the capital, Tripoli, in the west. Egypt’s president warned in June that any attack on Sirte or the inland Jufra air base would prompt Cairo to intervene militarily, purportedly to protect its western border with Libya.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies