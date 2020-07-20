 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Australia’s coronavirus outbreak may take weeks to subside – official

20 Jul, 2020 09:14
Australia’s coronavirus outbreak may take weeks to subside – official
A checkpoint along the Princes Freeway, after the city went into lockdown in response to an outbreak of coronavirus, near Melbourne, Australia, July 13, 2020. © Reuters / AAP Image / James Ross

A surge in Covid-19 cases in Australia’s second-biggest city could take weeks to tame, despite a lockdown and orders to wear masks, the country’s Acting Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said on Monday.

Authorities in the state of Victoria, whose capital, Melbourne, is in partial lockdown amid a new outbreak, reported 275 new coronavirus cases on Monday, down from a daily record of 438 three days earlier, Reuters reports.

Kelly said it would take “weeks” to slow the outbreak to levels seen as recently as June, when Victoria and the rest of Australia reported single- or double-digit daily infections.

