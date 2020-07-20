 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian & Turkish troops carry out joint patrol in Syria’s Al Hasakah province

20 Jul, 2020 07:45
Turkish military vehicles return following a joint Turkish-Russian patrol in northeast Syria, as they are seen near the Turkish border town of Kiziltepe in Mardin province, Turkey, November 1, 2019. © Reuters / Kemal Aslan

Russian and Turkish troops have conducted a joint patrol mission in Syria’s Al Hasakah province, according to the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Sides in Syria.

Another Russian-Turkish patrol has taken place in accordance with a 2019 memorandum adopted by the presidents of Russia and Turkey, the center’s representative, Aleksandr Kazakov, was quoted by TASS as saying. Five settlements were inspected, he said, adding that the patrol’s route was 55km long.

The patrol particularly involved two Russian Mi-8 helicopters. The mission’s goal was to make sure that there are no Kurdish militia units along the Turkish border. According to the memorandum, they should keep out of the 30km buffer zone. After the mission was over, consultations were held to discuss the route of the next joint patrol.

