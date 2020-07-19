 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Over 140,000 Covid-19 deaths in US as cases surge worldwide – Reuters tally

19 Jul, 2020 16:42
Get short URL
Over 140,000 Covid-19 deaths in US as cases surge worldwide – Reuters tally
FILE PHOTO: Workers move a body from a refrigerated truck trailer set up at a temporary morgue in New Jersey, US, May 6, 2020. © Reuters/Mike Segar

Coronavirus deaths in the US have surpassed 140,000, according to Reuters’ tally. The virus is on the rise in 42 of the 50 US states. In badly hit counties, officials are running out of spaces in morgues, and hospitals are struggling to handle the volume of patients, media reports suggest.

Reuters conducts weekly analysis of US state and county data, and reports that about 5,000 people a week are dying of the virus. In Arizona and Texas, officials are preparing for more deaths by organizing refrigerated trailers and coolers to contain bodies before cremation or burial. 

Cases are continuing to surge worldwide, with the World Health Organization reporting a record number of 259,848 new infections within a 24-hour period on Saturday. More than 7,000 coronavirus-related deaths were also recorded. 

In total, in the US, 3.7 million people have so far been infected with Covid-19. 

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies