North Korea holds military meeting to discuss ‘deterrence’ measures in event of war

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held a meeting with the Central Military Commission on Saturday to discuss its strategic goals and “further bolstering the war deterrent of the country.”

The “potential military threat” in the Korean peninsula was also raised at the meeting, according to the Korean Central News Agency. The outlet did not elaborate on the details.

At a preliminary meeting with the Central Military Commission in June, Kim suspended a planned operation against South Korea, which was prepared in response to South Korean's activists sending anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets across the border. The leafleting, organized by North Korean defectors, caused a spike in the already tense relations between the two adversarial countries. Earlier in June, North Korea blew up a liaison office in the border town of Kaesong. It had earlier branded the functions of the office as “useless.”