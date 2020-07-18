 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Four German soldiers probed for links to Turkey's shadowy ultranationalist Grey Wolves group – media

18 Jul, 2020 14:53
Soldiers of the German armed forces, Bundeswehr, during an anti-terror exercise in 2019. © Reuters / Arnd Wiegmann

The German army's counterintelligence service, MAD, is investigating four suspected followers of the Grey Wolves, a far-right, pan-Turkist youth organization the members of which were allegedly trained for urban guerilla warfare both at home and abroad. That's according to Germany's ARD broadcaster, citing a confidential government response to a parliamentary request filed by the Left Party.

The document also reportedly discussed the supposed ties between the Grey Wolves' German branch and the Turkish intelligence service MIT.

The revelation adds to a growing pile of reports that contend that Germany's own far-right groups could have developed under the radar of security services and spread within its own army's ranks.

Earlier this year, the Defense Ministry announced plans to dissolve one fighting company of KSK, an elite commando unit, fearing it had become a hotbed of violent extremism.

