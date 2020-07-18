Four German soldiers probed for links to Turkey's shadowy ultranationalist Grey Wolves group – media

The German army's counterintelligence service, MAD, is investigating four suspected followers of the Grey Wolves, a far-right, pan-Turkist youth organization the members of which were allegedly trained for urban guerilla warfare both at home and abroad. That's according to Germany's ARD broadcaster, citing a confidential government response to a parliamentary request filed by the Left Party.

The document also reportedly discussed the supposed ties between the Grey Wolves' German branch and the Turkish intelligence service MIT.

The revelation adds to a growing pile of reports that contend that Germany's own far-right groups could have developed under the radar of security services and spread within its own army's ranks.

Earlier this year, the Defense Ministry announced plans to dissolve one fighting company of KSK, an elite commando unit, fearing it had become a hotbed of violent extremism.