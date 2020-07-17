WHO’s ‘full mission’ of international experts to study virus origins in China

The World Health Organization (WHO) is forming a team of international experts to go to China to study the origins of the novel coronavirus. However, the panel will not be in place before the end of July, Head of the WHO Emergencies Program Mike Ryan said on Friday.

A two-person WHO advance team has been in China for a week preparing for the visit of the larger group, Reuters reported.

Ryan said the global health body was “very pleased” with the collaboration from Chinese officials so far, adding that setting up and deploying the larger team would take time.