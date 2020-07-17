 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WHO’s ‘full mission’ of international experts to study virus origins in China

17 Jul, 2020 16:24
WHO’s ‘full mission’ of international experts to study virus origins in China
A street in Wuhan, Hubei province, the epicenter of China's coronavirus disease outbreak, March 28, 2020. © Reuters / Aly Song

The World Health Organization (WHO) is forming a team of international experts to go to China to study the origins of the novel coronavirus. However, the panel will not be in place before the end of July, Head of the WHO Emergencies Program Mike Ryan said on Friday.

A two-person WHO advance team has been in China for a week preparing for the visit of the larger group, Reuters reported.

Ryan said the global health body was “very pleased” with the collaboration from Chinese officials so far, adding that setting up and deploying the larger team would take time.

