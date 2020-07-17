 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

France urges US to do more to enforce Libya embargo, as Turkey waits for ‘apology’ from Paris over naval standoff

17 Jul, 2020 15:56
Get short URL
France urges US to do more to enforce Libya embargo, as Turkey waits for ‘apology’ from Paris over naval standoff
The oil port of Es Sider, Libya. © Reuters / Esam Omran Al-Fetori / File Photo

France’s Foreign Ministry on Friday rebuffed US assertions that a European Union naval mission to enforce a UN weapons embargo on Libya was biased and not serious. “We call on all our partners – starting with the United States – to step up their action, as the EU is doing, to hinder recurrent violations of the arms embargo and to help relaunch a political process inclusive,” said spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll.

Turkey has intervened in recent weeks in Libya, providing air support, weapons and allied fighters from Syria to help the internationally recognized, Tripoli-based government to repel a year-long assault by the forces of eastern Commander Khalifa Haftar, Reuters said.

Ankara has accused France of supporting Haftar politically, having previously given him military assistance to fight Islamist militants.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Friday his country still expects an apology from NATO ally France over an alleged naval standoff in the Mediterranean Sea that prompted Paris to suspend its involvement in a NATO naval operation.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies