French government postpones pension reform talks until 2021 in wake of pandemic

17 Jul, 2020 13:55
French President Emmanuel Macron and PM Jean Castex react at the end of the annual Bastille Day military ceremony on the Place de la Concorde in Paris, July 14, 2020. © Reuters / Ludovic Marin / Pool / File Photo

Talks between the French government and unions over controversial pension reform proposals will be postponed until 2021, PM Jean Castex said on Friday. The country has to focus on economic recovery in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, he explained.

The reform is being pushed by President Emmanuel Macron. It is seen as the single greatest revamp of the pension system since World War II. However, it was halted in February due to the pandemic.

The proposal angered unions and brought thousands of people onto the streets at the beginning of the year.

“The priority now is the battle against the crisis, for employment and to tackle unemployment,” Castex told reporters after his first meeting with union representatives since becoming prime minister this month, Reuters said.

