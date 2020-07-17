 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Barcelona authorities urge residents to stay home, without imposing lockdown

17 Jul, 2020 12:14
A worker paints lines on the street to expand a sidewalk for pedestrians to keep a social distance between them, in Barcelona, Spain, May 5, 2020. © Reuters / Nacho Doce

Residents of Barcelona were urged to stay home and not gather in groups of more than 10 on Friday as a way to curb a rise in coronavirus cases. However, regional authorities stopped short of imposing a mandatory lockdown.

“We recommend that people don’t move around if it’s not absolutely necessary,” Catalonia's health chief Alba Verges said. “It is very important to respect these measures now, it's the best way to avoid a lockdown.”

Museums will remain open in the Catalan capital, one of Europe’s most visited cities.

Barcelona has seen its number of coronavirus cases jump from last week. Spain reported the steepest daily jump in coronavirus infections in over two months on Thursday, with 580 new cases registered, Reuters said. Catalonia and neighboring Aragon have led the increase.

