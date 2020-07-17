 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
NATO chief claims alliance has stopped health crisis from ‘becoming a security crisis’

17 Jul, 2020 08:54
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, February 11, 2020. © Reuters / Francois Lenoir

NATO has been able to function during the coronavirus pandemic to make sure the health crisis does not become a security crisis, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday. The Western military alliance has had to adjust to the new circumstances, he noted.

“NATO’s main task is to make sure that health crisis the Covid-19 crisis does not become a security crisis, and we have been able to do that,” Stoltenberg told BBC Radio.

“Of course we have adjusted some of the ways we do our activities… but the main message is that we have been able to uphold deterrence defense, our operational presence, throughout the pandemic,” he said.

