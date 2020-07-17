NATO chief claims alliance has stopped health crisis from ‘becoming a security crisis’

NATO has been able to function during the coronavirus pandemic to make sure the health crisis does not become a security crisis, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday. The Western military alliance has had to adjust to the new circumstances, he noted.

“NATO’s main task is to make sure that health crisis the Covid-19 crisis does not become a security crisis, and we have been able to do that,” Stoltenberg told BBC Radio.

“Of course we have adjusted some of the ways we do our activities… but the main message is that we have been able to uphold deterrence defense, our operational presence, throughout the pandemic,” he said.