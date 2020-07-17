Israel imposes weekend shutdown, tightens coronavirus curbs

Israel imposed a new weekend shutdown on Friday and tightened a series of coronavirus curbs to lower infection rates. The move comes amid growing public anger over the government’s handling of the crisis, Reuters said.

People would be allowed to leave their homes but malls, shops, pools, zoos and museums would shut from Friday afternoon until Sunday morning.

Full weekend lockdowns that could confine people to their homes may be imposed by July 24, after the government gains parliamentary approval for that, according to Israel Radio.

On all days, gatherings will be limited to 10 people indoors and 20 outdoors and restaurants would be allowed to serve take-out only. The country reopened schools and many businesses in May, lifting restrictions after a partial lockdown imposed in March. However, with the infection rate rising sharply in the past few weeks, many public health experts said the government had moved too fast.