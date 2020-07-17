Israel imposes weekend shutdown, tightens coronavirus curbs

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Jul, 2020 07:45
The southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, amid the coronavirus disease restrictions that kept people off the streets and drew red foxes from the seclusion of surrounding sand dunes, April 17, 2020. © Reuters / Amir Cohen

Israel imposed a new weekend shutdown on Friday and tightened a series of coronavirus curbs to lower infection rates. The move comes amid growing public anger over the government’s handling of the crisis, Reuters said.

People would be allowed to leave their homes but malls, shops, pools, zoos and museums would shut from Friday afternoon until Sunday morning.

Full weekend lockdowns that could confine people to their homes may be imposed by July 24, after the government gains parliamentary approval for that, according to Israel Radio.

On all days, gatherings will be limited to 10 people indoors and 20 outdoors and restaurants would be allowed to serve take-out only. The country reopened schools and many businesses in May, lifting restrictions after a partial lockdown imposed in March. However, with the infection rate rising sharply in the past few weeks, many public health experts said the government had moved too fast.

