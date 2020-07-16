 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Egypt’s President Sisi meets Libyan tribesmen after eastern parliament’s call to intervene

16 Jul, 2020 14:10
Get short URL
Egypt’s President Sisi meets Libyan tribesmen after eastern parliament’s call to intervene
A man cleans a wall with picture of the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in Shubra El Kheima, Al Qalyubia Governorate, north of Cairo, Egypt, May 31, 2020. © Reuters / Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi met mainly eastern Libyan tribesmen on Thursday. Earlier this week, the eastern-based parliament, allied to commander Khalifa Haftar, called on Egypt to help counter Turkish support for Libya’s internationally recognized government in Tripoli.

Ankara has helped Tripoli force Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA) to abandon its offensive on the capital.

Sisi said at the meeting that Cairo’s main goal in Libya was to “activate the free will of the Libyan people.” In June, Sisi said Egypt could act militarily either if the House of Representatives requested this, or simply based on the UN Charter’s right to self-defense.

Eastern tribes and other factions allied to Haftar have also been involved in closure of oil ports since January. The LNA says the tribes act on their own.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies