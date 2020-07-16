 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Jordan's top court dissolves Muslim Brotherhood branch in country – report

16 Jul, 2020 12:51
Jordan's top court dissolves Muslim Brotherhood branch in country – report
Jordanian police stand guard as members of Muslim Brotherhood take part in a sit-in against Senior White House Advisor Jared Kushner's visit to Jordan, near the US Embassy in Amman, Jordan, May 28, 2019. © Reuters / Muhammad Hamed

The top court in Jordan has dissolved the country’s branch of the Muslim Brotherhood, a transnational Islamist movement, an official said Thursday. “The Court of Cassation [on Wednesday] issued a final verdict ruling that the Muslim Brotherhood group is dissolved… for failing to rectify its legal status under Jordanian law,” AFP quoted the unnamed official as saying.

The government in Amman had tolerated the group’s political arm for decades. Since 2014, authorities have considered it illegal, arguing its license was not renewed under a 2014 law on political parties.

The group continued to operate, but its relations with the Jordanian state deteriorated further after 2015 when the government authorized an offshoot group, the Muslim Brotherhood Association.

Security services closed the Brotherhood’s Amman headquarters and several regional offices in April 2016, transferring their ownership to the splinter group. The original Brotherhood described the step as political and took the case to court in a bid to retrieve the properties, only to see the ruling on Wednesday that ordered it dissolved.

