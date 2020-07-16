 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

US extends non-essential travel restrictions with Canada & Mexico through August 20 – Homeland Security Dept

16 Jul, 2020 15:59
Get short URL
US extends non-essential travel restrictions with Canada & Mexico through August 20 – Homeland Security Dept
Trucks cross The Peace Bridge, which runs between Canada and the United States, over the Niagara River in Buffalo, New York, US, July 15, 2020. © Reuters / Brendan McDermid

The US Homeland Security Department said on Thursday it will extend restrictions on non-essential travel at US land borders with Canada and Mexico through August 20, Reuters reports.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf announced the 30-day extension on Twitter that “close collaboration with our neighbors has allowed us to respond to [Covid-19] in a North American approach and slow the travel-related spread of the virus.”

The Mexican Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that it was extending its border restrictions until August 21. The borders have been shut to non-essential travel since March, and restrictions have been extended several times.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies