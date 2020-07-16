US extends non-essential travel restrictions with Canada & Mexico through August 20 – Homeland Security Dept

The US Homeland Security Department said on Thursday it will extend restrictions on non-essential travel at US land borders with Canada and Mexico through August 20, Reuters reports.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf announced the 30-day extension on Twitter that “close collaboration with our neighbors has allowed us to respond to [Covid-19] in a North American approach and slow the travel-related spread of the virus.”

The Mexican Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that it was extending its border restrictions until August 21. The borders have been shut to non-essential travel since March, and restrictions have been extended several times.