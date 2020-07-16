 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Netanyahu’s ‘cash for all Israelis’ plan receives lukewarm reception from FM & central bank head

16 Jul, 2020 10:47
Police use water cannons as they clash with people during a protest against Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus disease crisis outside the prime minister's residence in Jerusalem, July 15, 2020. © Reuters / Ronen Zvulun

PM Benjamin Netanyahu got a lukewarm reception on Thursday for his plan to grant money to all Israelis to kickstart the economy. He announced the six-billion-shekel ($1.75 billion) package on Wednesday, amid public anger over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The payments of 750 shekels for individuals and up to 3,000 shekels for families, Netanyahu said, would boost consumer spending and employment. The plan requires cabinet approval.

Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi of the centrist Blue and White party, which has partnered with Netanyahu’s Likud in the government, said the money should instead be targeted at the poorest citizens, Reuters reports.

Yaron had supported a previous 100-billion-shekel ($29 billion) stimulus package and a second one announced last week. Unemployment soared to 27 percent after a partial lockdown in March but is now running at 21 percent.

