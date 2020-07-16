 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Italy bans entry from Serbia, Kosovo & Montenegro to prevent ‘importation of coronavirus cases’

16 Jul, 2020 13:25
Milan, Italy. © Reuters / Daniele Mascolo

Italy banned people coming from Serbia, Kosovo and Montenegro from entering its territory on Thursday to prevent the importation of coronavirus cases from the outside, according to the government in Rome.

“Anyone who has been in these territories in the last 14 days is prohibited from entry and transit in Italy,” Health Minister Roberto Speranza said in a statement. “In the world the epidemic is in its hardest phase. We need the maximum caution to defend the progress we have made so far.”

Last week, Italy banned entry to people coming from 13 countries, including Brazil, which it said presented an excessive rate of the infection, Reuters reported.

