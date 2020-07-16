Serbia & Kosovo to resume talks in Brussels ‘to normalize ties’

Belgrade and Pristina will restart talks in Brussels on Thursday to normalize their relationship after a long stalemate. Serbia refuses to recognize the independence that its breakaway province Kosovo, home mainly to ethnic Albanians, proclaimed in 2008.

The two sides have been in EU-led talks for a decade, but yet little progress has been made. The latest round of negotiations broke down in 2018.

After a virtual meeting organized by EU officials last weekend, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo’s new PM Avdullah Hoti will finally talk face-to-face in Brussels, AFP reports.

Kosovo President Hashim Thaci is out of the talks after being accused by special prosecutors in The Hague of war crimes dating back to the conflict with Serbia.