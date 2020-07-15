Trump only wants summit with N. Korea if real progress is possible, Pompeo says

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that, as the US election approaches, President Donald Trump only wants to engage in another summit with North Korea if there is a likelihood of real progress.

Pompeo told a livestreamed interview with the Hill that the North Koreans had “chosen at this point in time not to engage in a way that can lead to a potential solution.”

Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un, said last week that another summit between him and Trump was unlikely this year, but added that “a surprise thing may still happen.”