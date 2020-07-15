 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump only wants summit with N. Korea if real progress is possible, Pompeo says

15 Jul, 2020 16:23
Trump only wants summit with N. Korea if real progress is possible, Pompeo says
US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the White House in Washington, US, April 8, 2020. © Reuters / Kevin Lamarque

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that, as the US election approaches, President Donald Trump only wants to engage in another summit with North Korea if there is a likelihood of real progress.

Pompeo told a livestreamed interview with the Hill that the North Koreans had “chosen at this point in time not to engage in a way that can lead to a potential solution.”

Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un, said last week that another summit between him and Trump was unlikely this year, but added that “a surprise thing may still happen.”

