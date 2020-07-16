Ireland delays opening of bars & nightclubs to August 10

Ireland has delayed the planned opening of bars and nightclubs by three weeks to August 10 due to concerns about a rise in coronavirus infections among younger people, PM Micheal Martin has said.

The country had been due to enter the fourth and final phase of restrictions on July 20, which would have allowed the opening of all bars and nightclubs and indoor gatherings of up to 100 people.

The government will also order the wearing of face masks by customers in all shops and will retain its advice against non-essential foreign travel, Martin told journalists on Wednesday.

Ireland remains in a “good position” in relation to the coronavirus, but the number of cases over the past 14 days has increased to 3.9 per 100,000 from a low of 2.5 per 100,000, Reuters quoted Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn as saying.