China sees progress made in 4th round of border talks with India

China and India made progress in their latest talks on a long-running border dispute that turned deadly last month, according to a Chinese spokesperson. Top commanders from the two sides held their fourth round of talks on Tuesday, a month after the deadly clash between their soldiers in the Galwan Valley, AP said. India is building a strategic road there connecting the region to an airstrip close to China.

India says that 20 of its soldiers were killed in the June 15 clash and that there were casualties among the Chinese as well. China hasn’t confirmed any casualties on its side.

“The two sides have made positive progress on pushing forward the disengagement of the front-line troops on the western section of the border and easing the border tension,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Wednesday.

Hua called for concrete actions by India to implement the consensus the two countries have reached and jointly safeguard peace and tranquility along the border. India’s Defense Ministry has not immediately commented on the statement.