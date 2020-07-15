 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Austria to lift travel warning for Italy’s Lombardy after fall in infections

15 Jul, 2020 11:43
© Reuters / Dominic Ebenbichler

The Austrian government will lift its travel warning for Lombardy, the region at the center of Italy’s coronavirus outbreak. Explaining the decision on Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry in Vienna cited a fall in infections in Lombardy, Reuters said.

The relaxation could pave the way for the resumption of flights between Lombardy’s capital Milan and Vienna, since such travel warnings come with a ban on direct connections.

Austria lifted controls at the shared land border a month ago, three months after they were introduced when Italy’s outbreak worsened.

In recent weeks Austria has seen an increase in infections connected to Balkan countries, and has introduced travel warnings for Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia, as well as EU member states Bulgaria and Romania.

