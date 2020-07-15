 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Parliamentary election begins in N. Macedonia as EU promises membership talks

15 Jul, 2020 09:52
Get short URL
Parliamentary election begins in N. Macedonia as EU promises membership talks
Leader of the ruling SDSM party Zoran Zaev prepares to cast his ballot at a polling station in Strumica, North Macedonia, July 15, 2020. © Reuters / Ognen Teofilovski

Voting has begun in a parliamentary election in North Macedonia that may decide the pace of its bid for European Union membership. The governing pro-EU Social Democrats are locked in a close race with the main opposition nationalists.

The vote was originally scheduled for April but postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The country of two million people has reported 8,332 infections and 389 deaths.

PM Zoran Zaev put the country on the path towards EU membership by agreeing to add ‘North’ to its name. Opposition party VMRO-DPMNE, led by Hristijan Mickoski, has opposed the name change, and it also accuses Zaev’s Social Democratic Union of Macedonia (SDSM) of corruption and cronyism, which they deny.

Parliament dissolved in February following the resignation of Zaev after the EU declined to set a date for membership negotiations. A month later the EU announced that talks could begin, again setting no date. Diplomats said it would likely be later this year, Reuters reports.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies