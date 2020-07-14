 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Hungary’s MPs back Orban’s stance on EU recovery plan without rule-of-law conditions attached

14 Jul, 2020 16:33
Get short URL
Hungary’s MPs back Orban’s stance on EU recovery plan without rule-of-law conditions attached
Hungary's Parliament as seen from the Fisherman's Bastion, in Budapest. © Reuters / Bernadett Szabo / File Photo

Hungarian lawmakers passed a resolution on Tuesday calling on PM Viktor Orban’s government to ensure that the EU’s economic stimulus plan meets certain conditions. They include the fair distribution of funds among richer and poorer countries, and not tying funds to rule-of-law provisions.

The resolution, while not legally binding, is seen as a political resource that Orban can tap this week during an EU leaders’ summit in Brussels on the proposed recovery package and the EU’s long-term budget.

The parliament also listed “principles” that would exclude from EU funding parties and “organizations which carry out political activities under a civic disguise,” and end the sanctioning procedures the EU initiated against Hungary and Poland because of concerns about the rule of law in those countries, AP said.

However, the document expresses support overall for the proposed €750 billion ($855 billion) stimulus package, which includes €500 billion in grants and €250 billion in loans for EU countries. The grants would be backed by common debt among EU states.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies