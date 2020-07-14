 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Catalonia orders home confinement in Lleida after Spanish court says the measure is unlawful

14 Jul, 2020 14:03
Lleida, Spain, July 4, 2020. © Reuters / Nacho Doce / File Photo

Catalan authorities approved a resolution on Tuesday to place residents of the city of Lleida and seven nearby towns under home confinement to stem a surge in coronavirus infections. A Spanish judge earlier ruled that the measure is unlawful.

The confinement will come into force on Wednesday and will last 15 days, Catalan regional government spokeswoman Meritxell Budo said.

Residents of Lleida, about 180km (110 miles) west of Barcelona, have been blocked from leaving the area since July 4 amid a surge in coronavirus infections, Reuters reported. Around 160,000 people within the affected area must now return to home confinement except for work and other specific activities.

Less than a month ago, the Spanish government lifted the national lockdown.

