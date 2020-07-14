 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Merkel declines to comment directly on if she sees Bavarian Premier Soeder as her successor

14 Jul, 2020 13:13
Get short URL
Merkel declines to comment directly on if she sees Bavarian Premier Soeder as her successor
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Bavarian State Premier Markus Soeder on their way by boat to attend a Bavarian state cabinet meeting at Herrenchiemsee Island, Germany, July 14, 2020. © Reuters / Peter Kneffel / Pool

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has declined to comment directly when asked if she thinks Bavarian State Premier Markus Soeder is a strong candidate to succeed her. Speaking at a joint news conference with Soeder, Merkel said only that Bavaria has a good leader.

Earlier on Tuesday, they attended a meeting of the wealthy southern state’s cabinet at a castle in the middle of a lake. Soeder and Armin Laschet, premier of North Rhine-Westphalia, are seen as leading candidates for the conservative chancellor ticket.

Merkel’s visit was widely seen as a symbolic coronation of Soeder, Reuters said. However, the chancellor said she would accept invitations from other state premiers.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies