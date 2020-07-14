Thailand changes entry rules after new coronavirus cases

The government of Thailand tightened regulations for the entry of foreigners on Tuesday. The country has been without confirmed local transmission of the coronavirus for 50 days, but two cases among foreigners this week led to the self-isolation of more than 400 people and fears of a new outbreak.

Those isolated may have been exposed to a crewman of an Egyptian military plane in eastern Rayong province and a 9-year-old girl and family member of a Sudanese diplomat in Bangkok, Reuters said. Both were exempt from the mandatory 14-day state-supervised quarantine required for returnees.

Authorities acknowledged that regulations for diplomats and air crewmen, who were among a few categories of foreigners allowed to enter since March with self-isolation requirements, have been too lax. “This should not [have] happened, I am really sorry that it did and I want to apologize to the public,” PM Prayuth Chan-ocha said.

All diplomats and family members who were previously allowed to self-isolate in their residences must now be quarantined under government supervision. Short-term visits by businessmen and state guests who were allowed to enter as of July 1 have been suspended.