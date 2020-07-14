 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
France holds scaled-down Bastille Day parade

14 Jul, 2020 10:33
French President Emmanuel Macron and French Armed Forces Chief of Staff General Francois Lecointre stand in the command car as they review troops before the start of the Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France, July 14, 2020. © Reuters / Christophe Ena / Pool

On Tuesday, France held a scaled-down annual Bastille Day celebration in a concession to the coronavirus epidemic still stalking Europe. None of the usual tanks and troops were parading down Paris’s Champs Elysees avenue.

President Emmanuel Macron reviewed the ranks of socially-distanced troops in the Place de la Concorde square after a flyover by military aircraft.

It is the first time since 1980 that the annual parade has not been held on the Champs Elysees, Reuters said.

The fireworks will go ahead this year, but the park areas around the Eiffel Tower will be closed to the public.

