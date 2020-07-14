 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
UK decides to ban Huawei from its 5G, tech giant to be excluded from network by 2027
HomeNewsline

Australia tightens restrictions to contain fresh coronavirus outbreak

14 Jul, 2020 09:24
Get short URL
Australia tightens restrictions to contain fresh coronavirus outbreak
A solitary man runs along a waterway after lockdown restrictions were implemented in response to an outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Melbourne, Australia, July 10, 2020. © Reuters / Sandra Sanders

Australian states on Tuesday tightened restrictions on movement as authorities struggle to contain a fresh outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic in the southeast that has pushed the national tally of cases beyond 10,000.

South Australia canceled plans to reopen its border to New South Wales on July 20. Queensland introduced a mandatory two-week quarantine for people who have visited two areas in Sydney’s western suburbs. New South Wales, which has seen several dozen cases linked to the outbreak in Victoria, said pubs will now be limited to no more than 300 people.

The changes come as scores of new cases were uncovered in Victoria, despite a return to lockdown last week in state capital Melbourne.

Active cases in the state rose to nearly 2,000 after another 270 infections were detected in the past 24 hours, and the country’s death toll hit 110 on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies