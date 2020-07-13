 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Police clash with Israelis as anti-Netanyahu protesters stage sit-in outside PM’s Jerusalem residence

13 Jul, 2020 15:56
Israelis protest against the government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus disease crisis at Rabin square in Tel Aviv, Israel, July 11, 2020. © Reuters / Ammar Awad

Israeli police and Jerusalem municipal officials scuffled with protesters demonstrating against PM Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday. Officers dismantled tents set up by the demonstrators outside the premier’s residence, AP reports.

The demonstrators have staged a sit-in outside Netanyahu’s official residence in Jerusalem for the past month. They called on the PM to resign while facing corruption charges. Demonstrators said police used excessive force to end the sit-in.

Opposition politicians decried the move as a restriction of free expression. Amir Haskel, a former Israeli Air Force general and one of the leaders of the protest, told Army Radio that the demonstrators were undeterred. After Monday’s dismantling of the sit-in, opposition leader Yair Lapid tweeted that “Netanyahu has lost public trust.”

Thousands demonstrated on Saturday in downtown Tel Aviv, protesting over what is seen as Netanyahu’s failure to address economic woes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

