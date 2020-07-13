Thailand steps up security at land borders amid fears of 2nd wave of coronavirus

After concerns surged over a possible second wave of coronavirus infections, Thailand ordered security to be stepped up at its land borders on Monday. Since the start of June, the authorities have arrested 3,000 migrant workers for overland entry attempts, said Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, a spokesman for Thailand’s task force on the disease.

Dr Visanuyothin also raised concerns about the weak regulation of foreign arrivals by air, after two such visitors tested positive, with one going on to break quarantine rules.

With no locally transmitted cases reported for more than six weeks, Thailand’s virus tally since January stands at 3,220 infections and 58 deaths, Reuters said.

The country has partly lifted its entry ban on foreigners, including permanent residents, business travelers and medical tourists, but still bars ordinary tourists and migrant workers.