Irish govt may strengthen measures at airports to implement 14-day quarantine curbs after criticism

Ireland will consider strengthening measures at airports to implement 14-day quarantine restrictions on people traveling from abroad, the tourism minister said on Monday. Opposition politicians and tourism operators have criticized the government, saying that visitors are not complying.

Dublin introduced the voluntary rule in April, and from late May required incoming travelers to provide the address of where they would self-isolate. The government plans to move to an electronic system capturing data from airlines and ferry operators shortly, Reuters said.

Restaurant, hotel and pub owners took to Twitter over the weekend to say they turned away customers from the US after learning they had not self-isolated for 14 days. A tweet from a tour guide saying she canceled a booking for the same reason went viral on Sunday.

“The cabinet will be discussing measures this week that may be needed, such as strengthening measures at airports, ahead of issuing a possible green list of countries,” Tourism Minister Catherine Martin told the Newstalk radio.