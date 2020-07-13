 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Irish govt may strengthen measures at airports to implement 14-day quarantine curbs after criticism

13 Jul, 2020 10:55
Get short URL
Irish govt may strengthen measures at airports to implement 14-day quarantine curbs after criticism
Dublin, Ireland, May 8, 2020. © Reuters / Clodagh Kilcoyne

Ireland will consider strengthening measures at airports to implement 14-day quarantine restrictions on people traveling from abroad, the tourism minister said on Monday. Opposition politicians and tourism operators have criticized the government, saying that visitors are not complying.

Dublin introduced the voluntary rule in April, and from late May required incoming travelers to provide the address of where they would self-isolate. The government plans to move to an electronic system capturing data from airlines and ferry operators shortly, Reuters said.

Restaurant, hotel and pub owners took to Twitter over the weekend to say they turned away customers from the US after learning they had not self-isolated for 14 days. A tweet from a tour guide saying she canceled a booking for the same reason went viral on Sunday.

“The cabinet will be discussing measures this week that may be needed, such as strengthening measures at airports, ahead of issuing a possible green list of countries,” Tourism Minister Catherine Martin told the Newstalk radio.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies