 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Ankara ‘to inform UNESCO’ once Hagia Sophia museum is converted back into mosque

13 Jul, 2020 10:27
Get short URL
Ankara ‘to inform UNESCO’ once Hagia Sophia museum is converted back into mosque
Hagia Sophia, once Christendom’s foremost cathedral, became a mosque before becoming a museum, in Istanbul, Turkey, May 21, 2020. © Reuters / Umit Bektas

Turkey will inform the UN’s cultural body UNESCO about steps being taken regarding Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told state broadcaster TRT Haber on Monday.

On Friday, a Turkish court ruled that the sixth-century building’s conversion to a museum was unlawful and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared that it is now once more a mosque.

UNESCO said on Friday it would review the status of the monument as a World Heritage Site, following Erdogan’s enouncement. Hagia Sophia was a Byzantine church for nine centuries before the Ottomans converted it to a mosque.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies