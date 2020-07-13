Yemen’s Houthi rebels ‘target Saudi Jizan oil facility’ as coalition ‘intercepts missiles & drones’

Yemen’s Houthi group said on Monday it attacked and hit a large oil facility in an industrial zone in the southern Saudi city of Jizan. The attack was part of an operation launching drones and missiles into Saudi Arabia overnight, according to Houthi’s military.

A Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen said early on Monday it intercepted and destroyed four missiles and six explosive drones. They were reportedly launched overnight by Houthi forces towards Saudi Arabia. However, there was no confirmation of where or whether anything was hit, Reuters said.

Oil company Saudi Aramco operates a 400,000-barrel-per-day refinery in the Red Sea city of Jizan. It lies around 60km (40 miles) from the Yemen border.