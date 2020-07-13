 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Yemen’s Houthi rebels ‘target Saudi Jizan oil facility’ as coalition ‘intercepts missiles & drones’

13 Jul, 2020 07:36
Get short URL
Yemen’s Houthi rebels ‘target Saudi Jizan oil facility’ as coalition ‘intercepts missiles & drones’
The display of the debris of ballistic missiles and weapons, which were launched towards Riyadh, according to Saudi officials, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, July 2, 2020. © Reuters / Ahmed Yosri

Yemen’s Houthi group said on Monday it attacked and hit a large oil facility in an industrial zone in the southern Saudi city of Jizan. The attack was part of an operation launching drones and missiles into Saudi Arabia overnight, according to Houthi’s military.

A Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen said early on Monday it intercepted and destroyed four missiles and six explosive drones. They were reportedly launched overnight by Houthi forces towards Saudi Arabia. However, there was no confirmation of where or whether anything was hit, Reuters said.

Oil company Saudi Aramco operates a 400,000-barrel-per-day refinery in the Red Sea city of Jizan. It lies around 60km (40 miles) from the Yemen border.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies