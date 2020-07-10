 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Leaders of Serbia & Kosovo to resume talks on Sunday – Berlin

10 Jul, 2020 14:32
A view of the Skanderbeg Square as supporters of the main opposition party "Vetevendosje" protest against the new government in Pristina, Kosovo, June 12, 2020. © Reuters / Laura Hasani

The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo agreed during a video conference hosted by Germany and France to resume talks on normalizing their ties, the German government said in a statement on Friday.

The breakaway province of Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 1999 after a NATO-led bombing campaign. Belgrade does not recognize Kosovo’s independence, a precondition for Serbia’s future membership of the European Union.

Paris and Berlin “encourage” Belgrade and Pristina “to make substantial progress in negotiations,” the German government statement added.

A French presidential official also said after the virtual meeting that Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo PM Avdullah Hoti “will meet face-to-face in Brussels next week” following online talks with the EU on Sunday, AFP reported.

