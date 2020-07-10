French police dismantle makeshift shelter camp in Calais, removing hundreds of migrants

Police forces dismantled a makeshift shelter camp in the northern French port of Calais on Friday, removing hundreds of migrants. The dismantling was one of the biggest operations of its kind in several months.

Since the easing of the coronavirus lockdown and the reopening of borders within the EU, migrants have begun to flock to Calais again, hoping to reach Britain via the Channel Tunnel.

On Friday, some 519 people living in the camp were taken by bus to various reception centers. Another 20 people deemed to have irregular immigration status were arrested and taken to detention centers, Reuters cited local authorities as saying. Officials said the operation “went calmly.”

There are reportedly about 1,200 migrants in Calais, mainly of Sudanese, Eritrean, Afghan and Iranian origin. Since the dismantling of the huge “Calais Jungle” in 2016, where up to 9,000 people lived, migrants are now scattered in several camps, most on the outskirts of Calais.