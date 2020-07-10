Strategic security dialogue: Russia-US consultations set for mid-July

Assistant Secretary of State for International Security and Nonproliferation (ISN) Christopher Ford has invited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov for a new round of talks on strategic stability, the ISN has tweeted.

“Big day for strategic security diplomacy with Russia: in meeting with Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov, [US Assistant Secretary Chris] Ford finalized planning for a Space Security Exchange at end of July,” the US bureau stated. “Ford also invited Deputy FM Sergey Ryabkov to new round of the Strategic Security Dialogue last held in January.”

Ryabkov said last week that the previously scheduled dates for the US-Russia consultations on strategic stability remained unchanged and were set for mid-July, TASS reported.

Moscow and Washington held talks on strategic stability and arms control behind closed doors in Vienna on June 22. The delegations were headed by Ryabkov and US special presidential envoy for arms control Marshall Billingslea. The question of extending the New START Treaty was also on the agenda for the talks.