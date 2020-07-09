 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Greek opposition & unions to hold nationwide rallies against new law restricting protests

9 Jul, 2020 16:11
Members of the Greek Communist Party (KKE) take part in a demonstration against government plans to regulate street protests, in front of the parliament building in Athens, Greece, July 2, 2020. © Reuters / Alkis Konstantinidis

Demonstrations are being planned in Athens and around 40 other Greek cities and towns to oppose plans by the center-right government to restrict public protests, AP reports.

Many of the rallies planned for Thursday have been backed by the Greek Communist Party. Labor unions and Greece’s left-wing main opposition party have also organized rallies.

PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ year-old conservative government says it is determined to stop small protest gatherings from disrupting traffic and commercial activity. “The right to hold peaceful gatherings must be protected… but it must be done in a way that will not interrupt the activity of an entire city,” Mitsotakis told parliament.

Critics argue that plans to prosecute protesters attending unsanctioned rallies and to hold protest organizers responsible for damage caused if rallies turn violent are “legally troublesome.” The government said clarifications had been added to the bill to address those concerns.

