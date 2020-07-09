Copenhagen court jails 2 Swedes for bombing Danish tax office last year

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Seoul mayor found dead after search – police
9 Jul, 2020 14:17
The damaged front of the Danish Tax Authority office building at Oesterbro, where an explosion occured near Nordhavn Station, in Copenhagen, Denmark, August 7, 2019. © Reuters / Olafur Steinar Rye Gestsson / Ritzau Scanpix

A court in Copenhagen on Thursday found two Swedes guilty of bombing the Danish tax agency last year and sentenced them to four and five years in prison, respectively, Reuters reports.

The pair, aged 23 and 24, were found guilty of transporting a bomb via the Oresund Bridge, known from the TV crime series ‘The Bridge’, and detonating the device in August 2019. A prosecutor had described their actions as a “terror-like attack.”

Two people were inside the building at the time of the explosion as the blast ripped through the front of the tax office and blew out the windows. No one was injured in the incident. The men were later arrested on an international warrant by Swedish security services.

