Copenhagen court jails 2 Swedes for bombing Danish tax office last year

A court in Copenhagen on Thursday found two Swedes guilty of bombing the Danish tax agency last year and sentenced them to four and five years in prison, respectively, Reuters reports.

The pair, aged 23 and 24, were found guilty of transporting a bomb via the Oresund Bridge, known from the TV crime series ‘The Bridge’, and detonating the device in August 2019. A prosecutor had described their actions as a “terror-like attack.”

Two people were inside the building at the time of the explosion as the blast ripped through the front of the tax office and blew out the windows. No one was injured in the incident. The men were later arrested on an international warrant by Swedish security services.