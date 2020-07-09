Hungary to review rules on travel to neighbors over coronavirus spikes

Hungary will review rules on travel to neighboring states where numbers of new coronavirus cases have been rising, PM Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Thursday. The country lifted most of its lockdown restrictions and opened its borders to travelers from EU states and neighboring non-EU members in June.

However, Gergely Gulyas said the coronavirus task force would meet later on Thursday to discuss the rules on cross-border travel. He told reporters that infections had been rising in Serbia, Croatia, Slovenia, Romania, Slovakia, and Austria in the past two weeks.

Hungary, which has a population of around 10 million, had recorded 4,220 cases of the coronavirus and 591 related deaths as of Thursday, Reuters reports.

Austria issued travel warnings for Bulgaria, Romania and Moldova on Wednesday because of the worsening coronavirus situation in those countries.