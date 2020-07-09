 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthis ‘destroys explosive boats’ in Red Sea

9 Jul, 2020 09:54
The fishing port of the Red Sea city of Hodeida, Yemen. © Reuters / Abduljabbar Zeyad

The Saudi-led military coalition fighting the Houthi group in Yemen said it destroyed two explosive-laden boats in the Red Sea, according to Saudi state TV. The two remotely controlled boats were threatening navigation, the coalition said on Thursday.

The boats were destroyed south of the Yemeni port of Salif, the report said.

The coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Houthis ousted the Saudi-backed internationally-recognized government from the capital, Sanaa, in late 2014. The conflict is largely seen in the region as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

