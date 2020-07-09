Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthis ‘destroys explosive boats’ in Red Sea

The Saudi-led military coalition fighting the Houthi group in Yemen said it destroyed two explosive-laden boats in the Red Sea, according to Saudi state TV. The two remotely controlled boats were threatening navigation, the coalition said on Thursday.

The boats were destroyed south of the Yemeni port of Salif, the report said.

The coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Houthis ousted the Saudi-backed internationally-recognized government from the capital, Sanaa, in late 2014. The conflict is largely seen in the region as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.