US envoy reaffirms Washington’s readiness to engage in dialogue with N. Korea

US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, who visited Seoul on July 7-9, in his meetings reaffirmed “continued US readiness to engage in dialogue” with North Korea, the State Department said in a statement on Thursday.

The office of South Korean President Moon Jae-in also said that Biegun “emphasized the importance of reopening dialogue with North Korea.” The statements come after Pyongyang said it has no intention of returning to the negotiating table.

Biegun earlier rejected speculation he was seeking to meet North Korean officials during his visit. However, the diplomat said the US was open to talks.