 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

US envoy reaffirms Washington’s readiness to engage in dialogue with N. Korea

9 Jul, 2020 13:12
Get short URL
US envoy reaffirms Washington’s readiness to engage in dialogue with N. Korea
US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun is greeted by his South Korean counterpart Lee Do-hoon at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, July 8, 2020. © Reuters / Kim Hong-ji / Pool

US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, who visited Seoul on July 7-9, in his meetings reaffirmed “continued US readiness to engage in dialogue” with North Korea, the State Department said in a statement on Thursday.

The office of South Korean President Moon Jae-in also said that Biegun “emphasized the importance of reopening dialogue with North Korea.” The statements come after Pyongyang said it has no intention of returning to the negotiating table.

Biegun earlier rejected speculation he was seeking to meet North Korean officials during his visit. However, the diplomat said the US was open to talks.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies