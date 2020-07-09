 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US & Russia not enemies despite all existing disagreements – Russian ambassador

9 Jul, 2020 09:25
© Reuters / Pierre Albouy

The United States and Russia are not enemies and cannot afford not talking to each other, Russian Ambassador to US Anatoly Antonov has said. Speaking on Russia-US relations during a video conference, organized by the Washington-based Center for the National Interest, he said on Wednesday: “There is an ongoing debate on who is more at fault for their current deplorable state.”

“There are contrasting views on who should take the first step towards the other side,” the diplomat noted. Currently, this process “resembles walking in a circle without any clear perspective of finding common ground,” he said.

“On many occasions, I had to persuade the American public that Russia and the US are not enemies. And that we cannot afford the luxury of not talking to each other, despite all the existing disagreements,” TASS quoted Antonov as saying. 

Due to objective reasons, “the well-being of the whole planet depends on the quality of Russia-US relations,” he added.

