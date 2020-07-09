Italian authorities seize German NGO vessel which rescued more than 200 people at sea last month

Italy’s coastguard said on Thursday it has seized a boat operated by a German NGO that last month rescued more than 200 people stranded at sea, because the vessel did not comply with safety rules. Sea-Watch 3 had moored in the southern Italian port of Porto Empedocle.

The mainly African passengers were moved to the Italian ferry Moby Zaza, where 28 reportedly tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The coastguard said an inspection had found a number of irregularities that threatened the safety of those on board, and that the ship must fix those irregularities before resuming operations.

In April, Italy banned migrant rescue ships from docking in its ports until July 31 because of the coronavirus pandemic. It now transfers all those saved at sea onto large ferries which must wait off its coast.

Migrant arrivals in Italy fell in 2019 following a crackdown in Libya against people-smugglers. However, they have picked up again this year, with 6,195 landings to date, compared to 2,445 in the same period of 2019, Reuters said.