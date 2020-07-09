 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Japan won’t reintroduce state of emergency after Tokyo coronavirus cases jump – spokesman

9 Jul, 2020 07:56
Police officers ride bicycles on the street during a nationwide state of emergency in Tokyo, Japan, May 10, 2020. © Reuters / Issei Kato

There is no need to reintroduce a state of emergency, Japan’s top government spokesman has said, following a record one-day rise in Tokyo coronavirus cases.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said there were 224 new cases of novel coronavirus infection in Tokyo on Thursday. That marked a new daily record in Japan’s capital since the crisis began.

Around 80 percent of the new coronavirus cases reported on Thursday were among people in their 30s or younger, according to Suga.

The spokesman added that it was not possible to reduce infection risks to zero after lifting the state of emergency in May, Reuters said.

