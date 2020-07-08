‘No nationwide lockdown in France’ in case of new major coronavirus outbreak – PM Castex

Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Wednesday that in the case of a new major coronavirus outbreak, any lockdown would be targeted, not nationwide.

The previous French government enforced a strict nationwide lockdown from mid-March to May 11 to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Some restrictions on public gatherings are still in place.

“We must be ready for a second wave, but we would not proceed to a general lockdown like in March, as that has terrible economic and human consequences,” Castex told BFM television. “Any new lockdown would be targeted.”

Castex has put together a new team for the remaining two years of President Emmanuel Macron’s mandate. The PM said that talks with unions and employers about Macron’s pension reforms – which were halted during the lockdown – would resume before July 20.