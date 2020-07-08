 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘No nationwide lockdown in France’ in case of new major coronavirus outbreak – PM Castex

8 Jul, 2020 16:41
French PM Jean Castex speaks during the questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris, France, July 8, 2020. © Reuters / Gonzalo Fuentes

Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Wednesday that in the case of a new major coronavirus outbreak, any lockdown would be targeted, not nationwide.

The previous French government enforced a strict nationwide lockdown from mid-March to May 11 to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Some restrictions on public gatherings are still in place.

“We must be ready for a second wave, but we would not proceed to a general lockdown like in March, as that has terrible economic and human consequences,” Castex told BFM television. “Any new lockdown would be targeted.”

Castex has put together a new team for the remaining two years of President Emmanuel Macron’s mandate. The PM said that talks with unions and employers about Macron’s pension reforms – which were halted during the lockdown – would resume before July 20.

