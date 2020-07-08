Next Normandy Four summit on E. Ukraine conflict could be held soon if Paris agreements are implemented – Kremlin

The next summit of the Normandy Four group could take place soon provided the Paris agreements are implemented, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday. The group comprises Russia, Ukraine, France, and Germany.

“We can definitely say that if the Paris agreements are fulfilled, the summit in the Normandy format could be held soon,” TASS quoted the spokesman as saying.

The Paris summit of the Normandy Four on the conflict in eastern Ukraine in December 2019 resulted in a number of decisions aimed at settling the conflict. However, the peace process in Donbass was again deadlocked, and none of the agreements, except for the prisoner swap, were fulfilled. The new meeting scheduled for late March was cancelled.

On July 2, Russia’s permanent envoy to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe Aleksandr Lukashevich called on international partners, the OSCE and Kiev’s foreign sponsors “to exert maximum influence on the Ukrainian authorities in order to make them take action to ensure peace and... fully implement the [Minsk] package of measures based on direct and sustainable dialogue with Donetsk and Lugansk.”