 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Next Normandy Four summit on E. Ukraine conflict could be held soon if Paris agreements are implemented – Kremlin

8 Jul, 2020 12:59
Get short URL
Next Normandy Four summit on E. Ukraine conflict could be held soon if Paris agreements are implemented – Kremlin
The summit on the conflict in Ukraine at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, December 9, 2019. © Reuters / Christophe Petit Tesson / Pool

The next summit of the Normandy Four group could take place soon provided the Paris agreements are implemented, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday. The group comprises Russia, Ukraine, France, and Germany.

“We can definitely say that if the Paris agreements are fulfilled, the summit in the Normandy format could be held soon,” TASS quoted the spokesman as saying.

The Paris summit of the Normandy Four on the conflict in eastern Ukraine in December 2019 resulted in a number of decisions aimed at settling the conflict. However, the peace process in Donbass was again deadlocked, and none of the agreements, except for the prisoner swap, were fulfilled. The new meeting scheduled for late March was cancelled.

On July 2, Russia’s permanent envoy to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe Aleksandr Lukashevich called on international partners, the OSCE and Kiev’s foreign sponsors “to exert maximum influence on the Ukrainian authorities in order to make them take action to ensure peace and... fully implement the [Minsk] package of measures based on direct and sustainable dialogue with Donetsk and Lugansk.”

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies